Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $42,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

