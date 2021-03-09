Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of SPX FLOW worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

FLOW stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.