Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.