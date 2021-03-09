Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.