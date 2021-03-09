Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 20.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $486.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

