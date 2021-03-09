Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $254.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares in the company, valued at $102,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.