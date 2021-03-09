Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 139,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,170,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,742,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

