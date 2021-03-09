Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.57. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.