Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after buying an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $170.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

