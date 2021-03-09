Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.42 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 415,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

