Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Five Below worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.74.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $183.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

