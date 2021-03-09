Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

