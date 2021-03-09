Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $253.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.83. The company has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

