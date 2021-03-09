Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $28.37 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,047 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

