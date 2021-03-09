Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,730.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

