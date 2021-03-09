Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $62.62 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,120 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $62,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of C opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

