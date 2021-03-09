Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $64.06 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,084 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 45.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,533.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE opened at $440.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

