Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

