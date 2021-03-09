Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 160,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $360.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

