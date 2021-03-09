Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

