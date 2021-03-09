Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.