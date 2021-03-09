Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

