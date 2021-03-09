Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,139 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vodafone Group worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.87.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

