Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,795 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

