Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $139.31 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.