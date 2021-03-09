Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

NYSE:LIN opened at $247.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

