Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 49,707 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $158.58 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

