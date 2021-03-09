Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $18,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.