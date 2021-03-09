Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,949,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,327,000 after purchasing an additional 986,327 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 172,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

