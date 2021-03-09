Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,669 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,669 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $45,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

GM stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

