Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,538,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.47 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

