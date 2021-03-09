Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $206.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

