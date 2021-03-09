Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

