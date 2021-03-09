Oppenheimer Boosts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $95.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $88.09.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

