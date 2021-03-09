Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,631 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $207.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.