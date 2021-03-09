Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $4,330,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $183.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

