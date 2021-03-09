Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

