Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,344 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,021,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.39 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

