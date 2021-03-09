Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,499 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VOO opened at $352.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

