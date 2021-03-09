Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,902 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.