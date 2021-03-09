Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $129.75 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

