Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

