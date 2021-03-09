Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,814,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 308,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 159,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $91.67 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

