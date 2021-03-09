Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 697,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $204.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

