Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 45.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,533.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

