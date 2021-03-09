Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

