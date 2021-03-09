Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.79 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

NYSE TWLO opened at $337.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,871,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

