Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.38 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 195,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 2.02% of Navigator worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its position in Navigator by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Navigator by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a P/E ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

