Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

