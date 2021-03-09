Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

LLY stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

